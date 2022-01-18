JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target to €57.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

HDELY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

