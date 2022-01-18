JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $6.01 on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. 666,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $59,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

