JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

