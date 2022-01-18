JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 468.83 ($6.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £390.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 450.50 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 875.98 ($11.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 555.01.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

