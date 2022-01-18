JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 468.83 ($6.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £390.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 450.50 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 875.98 ($11.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 555.01.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
