JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

