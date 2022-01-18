JustInvest LLC Invests $176,000 in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.