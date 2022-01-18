JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

