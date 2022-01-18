JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 46.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.72. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.