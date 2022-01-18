Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kamada stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Kamada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

