KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 53.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.