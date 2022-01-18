Katana Capital Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Katana Capital Company Profile

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

