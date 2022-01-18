KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 105,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,850. KB Home has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

