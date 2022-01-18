KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KB Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

