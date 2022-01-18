KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $52.48.
In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KB Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
