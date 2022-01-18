KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KB Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31. KB Home has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

