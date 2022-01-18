KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

