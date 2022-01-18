KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $480.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.73.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

