KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 429,161 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 193,491 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

PSX stock opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.