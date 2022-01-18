KBC Group NV Sells 132,822 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,822 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 813,354 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 198,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

VIPS opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.