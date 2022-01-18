Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.89

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 222844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

