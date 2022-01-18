Keep4r Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $971,566.52 and $2,100.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.24 or 0.00027037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

