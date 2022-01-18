Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $126,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NYSE K opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

