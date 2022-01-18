Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Cut to GBX 620

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 458 ($6.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £434.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 354 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.73).
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
