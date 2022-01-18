Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Cut to GBX 620

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 620 ($8.46) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 458 ($6.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £434.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 354 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.73).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

