KeyFi Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $112,853.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.71 or 0.07469392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.04 or 0.99962110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007681 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

