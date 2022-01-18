Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kforce by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,480,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

