Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 750,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 209,425 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,441.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

