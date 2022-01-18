King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.55. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $213.75 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

