King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

NYSE:TGT opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.20. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

