King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 22,305 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

SBCF stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

