King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 60,136 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47.

