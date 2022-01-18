King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 106,558 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,558 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

