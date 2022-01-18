King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 155,062 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,062 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,304,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,997,000 after acquiring an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $984,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

