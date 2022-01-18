King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 208 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $582,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $225.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.94. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

