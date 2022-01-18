Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KFS stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 137,712 shares of company stock worth $751,089. Corporate insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.