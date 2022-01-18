Kleros Trading Up 13.5% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $78.56 million and $739,810.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.41 or 0.00736708 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

