Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,900 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 1,892,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,879.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

