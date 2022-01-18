Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,900 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 1,892,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,879.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.04.
About Kobe Steel
