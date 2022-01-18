Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 4.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $49.73. 231,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,627,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

