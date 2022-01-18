Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $20.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $16.20 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

