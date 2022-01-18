Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.