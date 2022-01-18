Kylin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $823,728.00 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $823,728.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.