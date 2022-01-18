Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

NYSE LH traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

