LABS Group Hits Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $95,613.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.19 or 0.07618442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,321.60 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007800 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.