LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €68.00 ($77.27) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($81.17).

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €0.52 ($0.59) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €58.70 ($66.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.88 and a 200-day moving average of €58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($76.57).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

