Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 3.1%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $77.45. Approximately 4,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 799,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 34.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

