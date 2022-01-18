Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $280.31

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.31 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 300.40 ($4.10). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.09), with a volume of 13,007,476 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.42) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.30) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.49).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.31. The firm has a market cap of £17.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,324.44). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £3,346.60 ($4,566.24). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,296 shares of company stock worth $968,342.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.