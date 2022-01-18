Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lowered by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 320,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

