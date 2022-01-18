Lendefi One Day Trading Volume Hits $860.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.04 million and $860.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lendefi has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00071330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.85 or 0.07592583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,199.53 or 0.99787605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

