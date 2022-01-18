Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Update

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LVRA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Levere has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Get Levere alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Levere by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 334,999 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Levere in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,061,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,890,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,911,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.