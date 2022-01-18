Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

