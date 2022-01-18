Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi Sells 35,121 Shares

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $362,799.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lightwave Logic stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 1,393,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.33. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

