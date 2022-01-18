Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lipocine by 122.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 173,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lipocine by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.33. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

